King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $16.76 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $199.65 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

