King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $21.95 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,444.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $336.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.68 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

