King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $31.89 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,548 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Simmons First National worth $31,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

