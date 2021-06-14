King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $48.90 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,572 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $48,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $162.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

