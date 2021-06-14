King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.31% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.38.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,671,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

