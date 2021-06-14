King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,826,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $63.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.