King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $424.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

