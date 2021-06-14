King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,369 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

