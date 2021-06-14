King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,703 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $35,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.18 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

