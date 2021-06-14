King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.75% of Kirby worth $27,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $66.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEX. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.