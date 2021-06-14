King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,763 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.90% of Glacier Bancorp worth $49,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 121,164 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $57.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.