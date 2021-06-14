King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,579 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $41,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 854.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

