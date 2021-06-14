King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.96% of National Instruments worth $54,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in National Instruments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 681,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Instruments by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Instruments by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.