King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Fortive worth $39,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Fortive stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

