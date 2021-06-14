King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

