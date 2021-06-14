King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,765 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Corteva worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.54 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

