King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 9,441 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $41,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $139.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.