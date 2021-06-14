Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 15,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kinross Gold by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 151,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622,780. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

