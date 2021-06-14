Kirk A. Zambetti Sells 3,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

YETI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,533. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $95.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in YETI by 22.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

