KIWIGO (KGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $128,633.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00165666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00186040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.01032147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.72 or 1.00287120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

