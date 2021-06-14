KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KLA by 65.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,516,000 after purchasing an additional 220,579 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,858,000 after purchasing an additional 101,769 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in KLA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in KLA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $320.11 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

