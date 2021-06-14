KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $320.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

