KLAYswap Protocol Trading Down 3.8% This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.15 or 0.00055253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $172.45 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00166394 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00184488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.05 or 0.01055160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,196.25 or 1.00255318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002689 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.