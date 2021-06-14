Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $1.09 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002693 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $44.08 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00167408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00185491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.45 or 0.01039126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,614.69 or 1.00138956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,595,136,602 coins and its circulating supply is 2,473,600,409 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

