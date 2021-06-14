Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.14

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Kleros has a market cap of $87.37 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00482778 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.