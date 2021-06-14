KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Up 11.5%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price shot up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.08. 3,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 269,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNBE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

