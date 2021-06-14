KnoxFS (new) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a total market capitalization of $211,030.01 and approximately $22.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00160176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00183163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.01040914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.33 or 1.00124008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002680 BTC.

About KnoxFS (new)

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 406,651 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KnoxFS (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KnoxFS (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

