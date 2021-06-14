Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

