Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in May

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the May 13th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

