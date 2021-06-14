Konomi Network (KONO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.26 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002359 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00062772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.00784196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00084120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.17 or 0.07955332 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,121,238 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

