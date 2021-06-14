Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.02. 58,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,771,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $851.69 million, a P/E ratio of -179.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

