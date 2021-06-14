Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 6.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 58,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,771,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $860.82 million, a P/E ratio of -186.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

