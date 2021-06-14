Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.49% of Koppers worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $707.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

