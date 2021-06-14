KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $8.58 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTSF shares. Desjardins cut their price target on KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

