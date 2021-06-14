Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KTHAF opened at $0.28 on Monday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.