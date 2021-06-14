K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded by Commerzbank to “Buy”

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $7.54 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

