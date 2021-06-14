Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $103.65 on Monday. Kubota has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

