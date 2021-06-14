Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

