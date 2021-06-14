Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
KHNGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of KHNGY opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $71.32.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
