Kwikswap Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $68,523.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $68,523.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,672 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

