Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $258.55 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

