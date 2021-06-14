LABS Group 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $397,036.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $397,036.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

