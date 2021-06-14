Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Lam Research worth $824,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $640.37. 14,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $274.51 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.