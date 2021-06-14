Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

NYSE LW traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $83.28. 7,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.