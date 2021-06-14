Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

NYSE LW traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $83.28. 7,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

