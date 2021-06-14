Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for 3.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,101. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

