Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 40.1% Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $466,885.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00159793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00183052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.57 or 0.01032026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.28 or 0.99890927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

