Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 61,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 176,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

LABP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

