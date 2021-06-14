Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 2,340.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $18,715,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $65.09 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

