Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE LGO opened at $15.71 on Monday. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

