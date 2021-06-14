Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the May 13th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on LRMR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
