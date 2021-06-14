Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the May 13th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRMR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.