Latteno Food Corp. (OTCMKTS:LATF) Short Interest Update

Latteno Food Corp. (OTCMKTS:LATF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LATF opened at 0.00 on Monday. Latteno Food has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.

Get Latteno Food alerts:

About Latteno Food

Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Global Milk Ltd., produces and distributes dairy products under the Teixeira brand name in Brazil.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Latteno Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latteno Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.